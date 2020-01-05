Park Hills (Ky.) Covington Catholic tight end and Notre Dame Fighting Irish signee Michael Mayer had a strong performance at the All-American Bowl Saturday, scoring on a 39 yard touchdown, and showed his skills during practice too. "It's been a great week out here," Mayer said of his time in San Antonio. "I'm getting to know some of the Notre Dame commits. It's a really exciting time. There's a great group of guys here and a lot of talent." Future Irish lineman Tosh Baker was on the West squad, while Mayer and Notre Dame signees Michael Carmody and Jordan Johnson played for the East team.

"Michael was actually my roommate too," Mayer said. "He's a really funny guy. He's a great talent - big frame, big body. I'm really excited to get up to Notre Dame with him. "I have Jordan Johnson on my team too, and he's one of those guys who makes plays. He was making one-handed catches and things like that. He's a great talent and has great speed." Mayer initially committed to Notre Dame during the summer of 2018 and built a very strong relationship with tight ends coach and offensive coordinator Chip Long. His departure stung Mayer but didn't deter him from inking with Notre Dame in December.