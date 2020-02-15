NOTRE DAME (15-9; 6-7 ACC) vs. No. 7 DUKE (21-3; 11-2) Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium (9,314), Durham, N.C.

Time/TV/Internet: Today (4:00 p.m., EST); Available on ESPN, UND.com, Sirius/XM Radio Channel 989

Line: Duke -12.5 (151 over/under)

Prediction: Duke 88, Notre Dame 69

Series Facts: Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey is 5-7 all-time against Duke and its legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Brey guided Notre Dame to five wins in six games versus Duke from 2013-14 through 2015-16, including a victory in January of 2016 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and consecutive ACC Tournament wins in 2015 and 2016 — the first of that duo in a semi-finals match-up that carried the Irish to a conference tournament title. Fortunes have flipped. Duke has won five straight in the series, the previous three victories coming by an average of 21 points per outing. Notre Dame is 1-8 all-time at Cameron. Brey has one win in three tries there. Duke is 25-7 all-time in a series that dates back to 1965.

Notre Dame faces a tall task today as a 13-point underdog. (USA Today/Sports)

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW The 50-49 loss Tuesday to Virginia was a bad beat for Notre Dame because it moved the Irish from what would’ve been a fourth-place tie in the ACC standings with a win into a seventh-place logjam in a league that isn’t expected to land more than four or five NCAA invites. With a No. 49 BPI and an all-important No. 53 NCAA NET ranking, Notre Dame can see the NCAA bubble, but it still lacks any eye-popping victories that today could provide. The Irish have played 11 straight games that have been decided by 10 points or fewer. They are 6-5 In those games. With Duke a prohibitive favorite today, the hope for the Irish is to keep things close, add this game to the win list, and steal a much-needed signature road victory. Notre Dame has lost 19 straight games against ranked teams, the longest such streak during the 20-year Brey era as head coach.