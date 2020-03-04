No. 7 FLORIDA STATE (24-5; 14-4) vs. NOTRE DAME (18-11; 9-9) Where: Purcell Pavilion (9,149), South Bend, Ind.

Time/TV/Internet: Tonight (9:00 p.m., EST); Available on ESPN2, UND.com, Sirius/XM Radio Channel 989

Line: Florida State -2.5 (147 over/under)

Prediction: Florida State 76, Notre Dame 70

Series Facts: Less than a week ago, tonight’s game against seventh-ranked Florida State was being billed as the most important of this season for Notre Dame, in terms of taking a major step toward an at-large NCAA Tournament bid, until a loss Saturday at Wake Forest sapped most anticipation out of tonight’s match-up.

Instead, tonight’s game essentially serves as nothing more than a momentum-building opportunity for Notre Dame before the ACC Tournament begins next week. This is a rematch from Jan. 25 in Tallahassee, Fla., when the Irish played well and hung in against then-No. 5 Florida State, until some questionable officiating in the closing minutes contributed to an 85-84 Notre Dame loss. The defeat dropped Notre Dame to 2-6, the low-water mark of this ACC season, but the close defeat seemed to spark the Irish, who immediately responded with three straight wins and seven victories in nine games. A relatively new series between two schools that features 10 games and dates back only to 2011 when Florida State bounced Notre Dame 71-57 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, both teams have won five times. The Irish are 3-0 all-time against Florida State at Purcell Pavilion, including an 84-69 victory in February of 2018, the last time these two teams met in South Bend.

Notre Dame looks to avenge an 85-84 January loss at FSU tonight with a home game against the No. 7 Seminoles. (Melina Myers USA Today/Sports)

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW The first game in this home-and-home series isn’t best remembered for what happened during the game in the one-point Irish loss, but more for what happened in the post-game press conference. Irish head coach Mike Brey took issue with a series of late officiating calls that worked against Notre Dame in the closing minutes. Brey publicly called out a veteran ACC official and moved into a tirade about how Notre Dame football independence negatively impacts his program in terms of officiating, criticism that brought a reprimand and a $20,000 fine from the league. “We’re treated by the officials like we haven’t brought football as a full member, yet we get a full share of the ACC Network TV, are you kidding me?” Brey said, referencing the grudge some theorize that ACC members hold against Notre Dame for keeping its football independence while playing its other sports in the league. At 7-3, Notre Dame remains one of the hottest teams in the ACC since Brey’s fiery post-game message five weeks ago.