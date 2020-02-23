The Hurricanes beat the Irish, 62-47, in Coral Gables, Fla., last year, the only time these two teams played in 2018-19.

These two met 11 times as Big East members with Miami winning seven of those. They’ve played eight times as ACC members, with Miami winning five of those, including the previous two, four of the last five and two straight at Purcell Pavilion.

Series Facts: A series between two schools best known for a bitter football rivalry from the 1980s, these basketball programs also have some history, most from their time competing together in the Big East.

NOTRE DAME OVERVIEW

The question is out there, and rightfully so. With only five regular-season games remaining, is there enough time for Notre Dame to make a late run at an NCAA Tournament berth if it wins all of them?

The possibility exists, but popular belief is — even among the Irish basketball family — that they’ll have to win ‘em all, and maybe still get one more in the ACC Tournament to be considered.

In the unlikely event the Irish can sweep these last five games, it would mean finishing the conference and regular season on a six-game winning streak after beating North Carolina last Monday.

Only once has Notre Dame won six straight ACC games (2016-17).

But given that the final five games include four against teams with losing league records, don’t completely count the Irish out.

Since losing an 85-84 heartbreaker Jan. 25 at No. 5 Florida State, Notre Dame has won five of its last seven games.

Here is where the Irish stand in terms of BPI and the all-important NCAA Net indices.





MIAMI OVERVIEW

After losing seven of eight games, the Hurricanes have strung together three straight wins, including an epic 102-95 triple-overtime win over Virginia Tech its last time out — the longest game in Hurricane program history.

Veteran guard play defines the Miami offense, and that starts with junior Chris Lykes, who leads the team and ranks ninth in the ACC in scoring at 15.5 points per game.

Similarly to Notre Dame, Miami has struggled to beat any top-tier teams this season, nor could it hang with Duke.

Miami lost to the Blue Devils by 33 points, Notre Dame lost by 34.





GAME OUTLOOK

*It seems strange that a nondescript basketball program such as Miami has dominated this series against Notre Dame in recent years with two straight wins and four victories in the last five meetings — those four Irish losses coming by an average of 11 points per.

*In terms of protecting the glass against opposing rebounders, Miami and Notre Dame are the two worst teams in the ACC.

Miami allows 38.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 14th, Notre Dame allows 38.8 per game, which ranks 15th.

*The Hurricanes are also last in the ACC in scoring defense, allowing 74.6 points per game, which is exactly the point production Notre Dame is averaging this season.





QUICK HITS

*Adding some frustration to any long-shot Irish NCAA Tournament talk is the fact that Notre Dame has lost six league games by three points or fewer, three of those by one point.

*At 1.72, the Irish lead the ACC in assist/turnover ratio, while at 0.84 Miami ranks 14th the league in the same category.

*With his 10.7 scoring average, Irish sophomore guard Dane Goodwin leads all major conference players in points per game off the bench.





QUOTEABLE: “We’re in the playoffs right now. Every single game is important for our survival for a chance at the NCAA Tournament, so our preparations are 100-percent. We are all keened in on what we need to do. We just know that every single game could be our last.” — Irish senior captain Rex Pflueger on no room left for error.