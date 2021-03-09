ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. isn’t giving up on the idea Notre Dame’s first round left tackle streak could extend, even if most mocks don’t have the Irish’s latest standout blindside protector, Liam Eichenberg, in the 2021 NFL Draft’s initial 32 picks. Kiper’s own most recent mock doesn’t include Eichenberg, Notre Dame’s three-year starter at left tackle and a 2020 consensus All-American. Kiper has Eichenberg ranked No. 7 among offensive tackles in the draft. The guru of mock drafts, though, always anticipate first-round surprises. And he could see how Eichenberg becomes one of them. If so, Eichenberg would become the fourth straight Notre Dame left tackle to be a first-round pick, a streak that extends all the way back to 2010, Brian Kelly’s first season as Irish head coach.

Liam Eichenberg started every game at left tackle for Notre Dame from 2018-20. (BGI/Bill Panzica)

“Late first is a possibility,” Kiper said. “When you enter the late first, there’s always a name or two that you a have a second-round grade on who goes in the late first. There are always five or six guys who go in the late first who you thought would be solid twos. Eichenberg would be one of those guys who could fall into that late one area.” The reason? Eichenberg is considered a safe pick with a higher floor compared to most players and most linemen available at that point. His three seasons as a starter contained few vacillations. He has not allowed a sack since Week 5 of the 2018 season, per Pro Football Focus. His defender hit the quarterback just four times since the start of 2019. Per PFF, he earned the highest grade of Notre Dame’s 22 starters in the 2020 College Football Playoff loss to Alabama. It’s hard to question the production. Eichenberg was voted a first-team All-American by four of the five NCAA recognized outlets. The one exception, the Associated Press, named him a second-teamer. He was a first-team All-ACC selection and won the ACC’s Jacobs Trophy, which goes to the conference’s top blocker. “He’s a natural left tackle,” Kiper said. “He was great from game to game – that’s what you look at. Do you see any drop-off? You didn’t. It was always a consistency with his game, where he didn’t have ups and downs or even an off game.” Eichenberg could work his way up draft boards because he brings no concerns with experience, competition level or a limited 2020 season due to injury or various COVID-19 situations. Notre Dame played 12 games and played a strong schedule. Those simple factors could sway a team in his direction, Kiper thinks.