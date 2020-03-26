Take a peek at most NFL mock drafts and position rankings, and the consensus is that wide receiver is this year’s deepest position. As many as 20 receivers have popped up in recent top 100 prospect rankings. Notre Dame’s Chase Claypool stands out at the position, according to one of the most respected draft voices, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., who slotted the former Notre Dame receiver in the first round at No. 30 overall to the Green Bay Packers in his latest mock draft, released earlier this week. It’s another step in his climb up draft boards since Notre Dame ended its season with a win over Iowa State in the Camping World Bowl on Dec. 28. Kiper explained Wednesday on a conference call with reporters that Claypool’s rise is a product of his strong offseason highlighted by an NFL Combine, where he ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash, registered a 40.5-inch vertical jump and did 19 reps on the bench press at 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds. The 40-yard time ranked seventh among wide receivers. It came on the heels of a strong outing at the Senior Bowl in January.

Chase Claypool appeared as a first-round pick in Mel Kiper's latest mock draft (Mike Miller). (Mike Miller)

“Those are extraordinary numbers,” Kiper said. “They’re historically great numbers for a kid his size.” Claypool ended the year with 66 catches, 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns, all of which led Notre Dame. He was named the team’s MVP. He caught seven passes for 146 yards and a touchdown in the Camping World Bowl. In a Nov. 16 win over Navy, he snagged four touchdowns and had 117 yards. “He had a second-round grade, at worst an early third,” Kiper said of Claypool’s end-of-season stock. “The combine on the heels of a solid career allowed him to be where he is right now. He also has dual versatility. If you’re looking for a ‘move’ tight end, he can be that guy.” Meanwhile, Kiper sees defensive ends Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem as likely Day 2 selections, like most other draft analysts. Before the 2019 season, Okwara was seen as a possible first-round pick, but he missed the final four games of the year after suffering a broken lower leg bone in a Nov. 9 over Duke.