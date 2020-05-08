Notre Dame signed a four-man class of newcomers for the 2020-21 season, a trio of freshmen and one transfer. Barring a surprise, the class will stay that size. This is the first class in which signed a high school player since 2018. The Fighting Irish’s lone addition for 2019 was a transfer, ex-Stanford guard Cormac Ryan, who sat out last season. The four 2020 class members join seven returners from Notre Dame’s 2019-20 team. Accounting for only the high school players, Rivals ranks Notre Dame’s class as No. 67 in the country.

Philadelphia native Elijah Taylor is one of Notre Dame's four newcomers. (Jon Lopez / Jon Lopez Creative)

Here is a bio with background information, a recap of their recruitments, quotes and more.

Trey Wertz

Previous school: Santa Clara High School: Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day Height: 6-4 Weight: 180 Position: Guard Background: Wertz announced his transfer to Notre Dame on April 11 after two seasons at Santa Clara. He will sit out the 2020-21 season and has two years of eligibility left. Wertz averaged 12.0 points in 62 games at Santa Clara, making 58 starts. As a sophomore, he averaged 11.9 points, 3.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 40 percent on 3-pointers. Wertz picked Notre Dame without visiting campus, though he conducted a virtual visit with the coaching staff. Butler, Ohio State, Virginia and North Carolina were among the others to express interest in him. As a high school player, Wertz was a three-star recruit and originally picked Santa Clara over Clemson and Temple. He was high school teammates with Devon Dotson, now Kansas’ All-American point guard. Honors and notes: Wertz was named to the WCC All-Freshman team in 2018-19. In high school, he was an all-state selection as a senior. He helped take Providence Day to the 2017 Dicks National Tournament and a top-20 ranking as a junior and a state title as a sophomore. What they said: • Notre Dame coach Mike Brey: “Good off-the-dribble skill set. He’s got a 6-foot-11 wingspan and length is always important in this game. He’s 180 but by the time he takes the floor for us I bet he will be 195, maybe 200. “He really saw an opportunity in the style of play. I knew we were in good shape when he texted me in the process, ‘Coach, I’ve been on Synergy and do you see me playing like Jerian Grant in your system?’ I said, ‘Yes. Bingo.’” • Wertz: “I could tell by the first couple possessions of offense that I could fit in really well in the spread out, free-flowing system. (Brey) loves guys with freedom, and that’s just my game.” • Rivals analyst Corey Evans: “I love Wertz and what he can do in the backcourt. He is a well-rounded combo guard who is not an explosive athlete but is a sound guard that can make shots, facilitate and defend. He is as sturdy as they come. Even better, he is a rock-solid kid that is going to buy into the entire dynamic of things that is winning. “He picked Santa Clara over a handful of high-majors in high school, so it is not that he is just a late bloomer but rather someone that has continued to get better and should continue on a similar trend at Notre Dame.” • Division I head coach who faced Wertz: “He’s big enough where he could see over the top of people and make passes. He’s strong enough that physicality like a hard hedge didn’t bother him.”

Tony Sanders Jr.

High School: Miami Gulliver Prep Height: 6-7 Weight: 190 Position: Wing Background: Sanders also committed without visiting campus. He chose Notre Dame April 3 over Dayton, where he took an official visit in February. Florida State, Georgia Tech and South Carolina were among his other offers. Sanders averaged 20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists as a senior. He shot 42 percent from the floor and 34 percent on 3-pointers, with more than five 3-point attempts per game. He played AAU basketball on the adidas circuit with Game Elite, where he was teammates with five-star North Carolina signee Walker Kessler. Honors and notes: Sanders led Gulliver to the Region 4-4A championship game in 2020, where it lost to the eventual state champions. He was the first 2020 player from Miami-Dade County to commit to a Power 5 school. What they said: • Sanders: “It was weird with how everything’s going in the world, and I did want to get there and see it. But the coaches made it work when they did the virtual Zoom visit, showed me the campus and facilities. I wasn’t there, but it felt like I was.” • Brey: “He’s a 6-7 guy who just knows how to play and is good with the ball. He’s going to be a great four-year investment for us. He has a feel for the game and athletic ability. He has been well-trained as a high school player.” • Gulliver Prep coach Gary DeCesare: “I coached him for one year, but he had a hell of a career. He averaged the most points of his career, but he finished with 1,966 points and over 500 rebounds …I’ve never had a guy get almost 2,000 points.” • Rivals analyst Eric Bossi: “I think he’s got enough strength and size to play on the wing his jump shot is workable. The biggest question to me is how ready is he to create for himself off the dribble and how well he can deal with the level of athleticism that he'll see on a nightly basis in the ACC…My gut is that he will need some time to develop.”

Matt Zona

High School: Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic

Height: 6-8 Weight: 220 Position: Forward Background: Zona picked Notre Dame on Sept. 27, 2019 and signed in November. He’s the No. 34 center in the class. Zona’s other finalists were Vanderbilt, Penn State, St. Joe’s, Davidson, Harvard and Penn. He took official visits to Penn State and St. Joe’s and committed after his visit to Notre Dame. Plans for a Vanderbilt visit went away with his commitment. Zona helped Bergen Catholic reach the New Jersey Non-Public League “A” title game as a senior, but it was canceled due to COVID-19. Bergen went 27-4 and lost in the state finals in 2018-19. Notre Dame offered Zona in July 2019. Honors and notes: Zona was a third-team all-North Jersey selection in 2018-19. He averaged 14.2 points and 4.3 rebounds as a senior. What they said: • Zona: "Coach Brey preached that he's had a bunch of guys just like me, and how they gradually got better and better each year. He said he wasn't going to pigeon-hole me to a specific position. Everyone is just a basketball player. He really likes how I can play the four and the five." • Brey: “Matt is a little bit like a (John) Mooney and (Martinas) Geben. He can shoot it from out there. He is a very skilled with good hands and out of Bergen Catholic, he plays in a great high school league.” • Evans: "Zona is a very sound and fundamentally skilled post. He is not a great athlete but he does produce in the half court. He has a decent back to the basket skillset along with great hands, touch and toughness around the basket. Where he is best served is facing the basket. He can really shoot it with his feet set and should be able to play alongside fellow 2020 commit Elijah Taylor. I don’t see him being a double-double threat in college."

Elijah Taylor