Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral defensive end Anthony Lucas is one of the hottest prospects in the 2022 class. His recruitment has heated up in the summer months, landing offers from Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M. “I still find it amazing that I’m still able to talk to coaches during all of this stuff,” the 6-5, 285-pounder said. “It’s been a pretty good process. It’s been really fun.”

Notre Dame dished out a new offer to 6-5, 285-pound Arizona defensive end Anthony Lucas last week. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Lucas noted that he has been in a good amount of contact with a handful of powerhouse programs, including Florida State, Michigan State, Michigan, Oklahoma and Oregon. Notre Dame became the newest school to join Lucas’ offer list when a new Irish staffer extended the good news to him. “They’ve been talking to my coaches for a long time,” Lucas said. “They got a hold of my grades to make sure I was doing good in school before they do anything. I called them and we talked for a little bit; it was Mike O’Guin. He said that they were looking at me for a while and would like to give me an offer. “It’s a really top-notch school for academics and a good football program. They play some pretty good teams since they’re not in a conference. I know a little bit about them. They’re one of the top programs out there, especially in academics. I want to learn more about them.”