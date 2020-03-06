Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea stopped by Leonardtown (Md.) St. Mary Ryken during the January contact period, and one of the school's top prospects returned the favor with a campus visit on Thursday for the Irish's first spring practice. 6-2, 200-pound athlete William Johnson stopped by South Bend on his way to Chicago. His father, Billy, who is also the offensive line coach at St. Mary Ryken, set up the visit, which was an enjoyable one for the class of 2021 prospect.

Leonardtown (Md.) St. Mary Ryken class of 2021 athlete William Johnson enjoyed his Notre Dame visit.

"It was awesome," Johnson said. "They did a great job hosting us and they had a great set up."

Johnson spent time with several Notre Dame coaches, which made the visit even more enjoyable. "They are all personable and very helpful," added Johnson. "They showed great hospitality towards my family. They told me to just keep working and believe in them."