Marist Liufau had to wait. He had to stay patient, stay confident, assume his chance would come again.

All after his opening-day start at buck linebacker ended with a whisper. Turns out, his apparent victory in claiming the job did not come with many assurances. Liufau, a sophomore from Hawaii, played 27 mundane snaps in a ho-hum win over Duke, making three tackles. Things moved fast. Maybe a bit too fast.

The next week, against South Florida, he was unavailable. Then the team shut down for about 10 days and, to the untrained eye, seemed to leave Liufau behind in its defensive plans when it resumed. Classmate Jack Kiser and junior Shayne Simon took most of the reps at buck. Between, Oct. 17 and Nov. 14 – a five-game span – Liufau played 35 combined defensive snaps, including zero against Clemson.