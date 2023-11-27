Marcus Freeman would like to keep his 2023 coaching staff intact heading into next season. The Notre Dame football head coach gave his staff that message Monday and reiterated it in a teleconference with reporters in the afternoon. "If it's up to me, as I just told the coaching staff in our staff meeting, I have a strong belief in the coaches that we have in this football program and would love all of them to be back," Freeman said. "There's obviously places that we have to improve on all three phrases. The coaches understand that. They definitely are up for the challenge." JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

The phase under the most scrutiny this season was Notre Dame's offense and first-year offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. Parker was promoted from his tight ends coach role in February to replace Tommy Rees after he left to take the same job at Alabama. While Rees was earning acclaim at Alabama as one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award given annually to the top assistant coach in college football, Parker struggled to get Notre Dame's offense firing on all cylinders against its toughest opponents. The AP No. 16 Irish (9-3) averaged only 19 points in their three losses to Ohio State, Louisville and Clemson. All three teams finished the regular season ranked among the top 25 teams in the FBS in scoring defense: Ohio State (No. 2, 11 points per game), Clemson (No. 23, 19.9) and Louisville (No. 24, 20). Notre Dame's total offensive production for the season was mostly substantial, but the offensive outbursts too frequently came against opponents the Irish were expected to beat thoroughly. Notre Dame's offense ranks No. 9 in scoring offense (39.1 points per game) with the help of six touchdowns scored on defense and special teams and shorter fields inherited due to turnovers. Notre Dame has the No. 35 rushing offense (181.5 yards per game), the No. 50 passing offense (247.8) and No. 12 team passing efficiency (161.49). Last season under Rees, Notre Dame finished with the No. 31 team passing efficiency (147.23), No. 35 rushing offense (189.1), No. 41 scoring offense (31.8), No. 59 total offense (396.2) and No. 97 passing offense (207.1).