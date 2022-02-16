Marcus Freeman splashes reality on Notre Dame football's hiring spree
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — It was 22 minutes of authenticity over spin, not that there weren’t opportunities Wednesday for first-year Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman to deliver his first word...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news