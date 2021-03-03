 BlueAndGold - Marcus Freeman Set For Call With Elite Cornerback
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-03 12:01:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Marcus Freeman Set For Call With Elite Cornerback

Marcus Freeman is working hard on the recruiting trail.
Marcus Freeman is working hard on the recruiting trail. (GoBearcats.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has an update on Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman's pursuit of a top target in the 2022 class.

Click Here to read.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}