Marcus Freeman Sends Outgoing Message To Cincinnati
News broke on Friday night that defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman would leave Cincinnati for Notre Dame. He took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to send his best wishes for the Cincinnati football program in a classy, heartfelt message.
"As we begin our new journey in South Bend, I would like to thank the many individuals who have impacted our lives over the past four years.
"Coach Fickell - You've been my leader and my mentor since I was 17-years old. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be a part of your staff, and your family. You took a chance on a first-time defensive coordinator and I can't thank you enough for your guidance, lessons, and leadership. You have helped me be a better husband, father, son, coach and friend. We will miss you and your family tremendously. You, Amy, Landon, Ashton, Aydon, Laykon and Lucian mean the world to us, and we will cherish the incredible memories we've created together.
"Coaching Staff - We were a team based on hard work, mutual cooperation and friendship. Success starts at the top, and we were blessed with the greatest leader. You are the best teammates I could ever wish for, from the laughs in the locker room, to the late nights in the office. From the celebrations after our victories, to the many stories that can't be repeated in this letter... THANK YOU! Thank you for the memories.
"University of Cincinnati Administration - Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to work at one of the greatest universities in the world - and to be a part of ONE TEAM! Your continued support and trust on and off the field gave me the ability to serve our student-athletes with confidence and enthusiasm.
"Bearcat Fans - Leaving you is extremely difficult. Your unwavering support and encouragement helped make the last four years an enormous success. Through wins and losses, you have remained dedicated and for that, I am grateful. It has been an honor to be a member of the Bearcat family. Thank you for having faith in us!
"Current/Former Players - You are all my WHY, my motivation and my inspiration. Because of your sacrifice for the greater good of the TEAM, success has been achieved. I am proud of the young men you have become. Our relationships will last FOREVER!
"Once a Bearcat, always a Bearcat!
"With thanks and deepest appreciation to all, The Freeman Family"
Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly convinced Freeman to come to Notre Dame and leave his job working for Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, whose name also comes up in connection with major Power Five openings and figured to take Freeman with him if he landed one. Fickell turned down an offer to be Michigan State’s head coach early in 2020. Freeman reportedly declined an offer to be the Spartan’s defensive coordinator after they hired Mel Tucker as their head coach.
Freeman and Fickell have been joined together for much of the last two decades, starting when Freeman was a player at Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne High School. Fickell recruited Freeman, a highly touted linebacker, to Ohio State and was his position coach with the Buckeyes during Freeman’s college career from 2004-08. In 2010, Fickell also gave Freeman his first job in coaching as an Ohio State graduate assistant.
Before the pair reunited at Cincinnati prior to the 2017 season, Freeman was the linebackers coach at Kent State from 2011-12 and at Purdue from 2013-16. He added co-defensive coordinator to his duties in 2016.
At Notre Dame, Freeman reunites with Irish cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens, who held the same role at Cincinnati from 2018-19 and was a high school teammate of Freeman’s.
A source told BlueandGold.com Freeman interviewed for Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator job in person on Jan. 5 and LSU’s a couple days later. He was reportedly a finalist for Illinois’ head coach position. His name came up in connection with Auburn’s, Michigan’s and Texas’ defensive coordinator searches.
Freeman is the fifth defensive coordinator of Kelly’s Notre Dame tenure.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.