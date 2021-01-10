News broke on Friday night that defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman would leave Cincinnati for Notre Dame. He took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to send his best wishes for the Cincinnati football program in a classy, heartfelt message. "As we begin our new journey in South Bend, I would like to thank the many individuals who have impacted our lives over the past four years. "Coach Fickell - You've been my leader and my mentor since I was 17-years old. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be a part of your staff, and your family. You took a chance on a first-time defensive coordinator and I can't thank you enough for your guidance, lessons, and leadership. You have helped me be a better husband, father, son, coach and friend. We will miss you and your family tremendously. You, Amy, Landon, Ashton, Aydon, Laykon and Lucian mean the world to us, and we will cherish the incredible memories we've created together.

The Irish's new defensive coordinator sent a classy message to his former team on Sunday. (UC Athletics)

"Coaching Staff - We were a team based on hard work, mutual cooperation and friendship. Success starts at the top, and we were blessed with the greatest leader. You are the best teammates I could ever wish for, from the laughs in the locker room, to the late nights in the office. From the celebrations after our victories, to the many stories that can't be repeated in this letter... THANK YOU! Thank you for the memories. "University of Cincinnati Administration - Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to work at one of the greatest universities in the world - and to be a part of ONE TEAM! Your continued support and trust on and off the field gave me the ability to serve our student-athletes with confidence and enthusiasm. "Bearcat Fans - Leaving you is extremely difficult. Your unwavering support and encouragement helped make the last four years an enormous success. Through wins and losses, you have remained dedicated and for that, I am grateful. It has been an honor to be a member of the Bearcat family. Thank you for having faith in us! "Current/Former Players - You are all my WHY, my motivation and my inspiration. Because of your sacrifice for the greater good of the TEAM, success has been achieved. I am proud of the young men you have become. Our relationships will last FOREVER! "Once a Bearcat, always a Bearcat! "With thanks and deepest appreciation to all, The Freeman Family"