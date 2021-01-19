Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman is hiring one of his support staff members from his time at Cincinnati.

According to a report from the Cincinnati Enquirer, Chad Bowden, the Bearcats' director of recruiting, is following Freeman to Notre Dame and will be the team's defensive director of recruiting. It's not clear if Bowden's job is a new position on the Irish's support staff or filling a vacant one.

Bowden has worked for Cincinnati since 2017, which was also Freeman's first year as defensive coordinator. He started as a recruiting intern and worked directly with Freeman before he was elevated to director of recruiting.

Bowden is the son of former Cincinnati Reds general manager Jim Bowden.

Notre Dame hired Freeman Jan. 8 following four years as Cincinnati's defensive coordinator.