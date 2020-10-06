Marc Spindler Interview: How Rocco's Notre Dame Commitment Came Together
Marc Spindler, the father of Notre Dame offensive line commit Rocco Spindler, joined last week's episode of Pod Like A Champion, the recruiting show at BlueandGold.com, to discuss his son's commitment to the Fighting Irish.
Marc recalls the story of when Rocco told him that he was picking the Irish, how he thought his son was going to pick the Wolverines and much more.
