To answer your first question, it is impossible to know that just right now, obviously. So much of that depends on the targets still left on the board, and you mentioned two of the big ones — running back Will Shipley and offensive lineman Rocco Spindler.

If Notre Dame loses out on either of them, there will be outrage from Irish fans. There has been an incredible amount of hype created surrounding both of their recruitments in the Notre Dame market, and fans crave information on both prospects — understandably so.

But does the success of the class hinge on them? No. I think you can make the argument that current quarterback Tyler Buchner and offensive tackle Blake Fisher — a pair of Irish commits — are more important to the future of Notre Dame football than anyone in the 2021 class.