Mailbag: If Notre Dame Lands The Big Names, Where Will The 2021 Class Rank?
BlueandGold.com insider Mike Singer opens up the mailbag and takes Notre Dame recruiting questions from Fighting Irish fans.
Singer gives his thoughts on Notre Dame’s top targets, class rankings, COVID-19 impact and more.
Will this class move the needle like BK has talked about? Does the success of this class all hinge on landing Shipley and Rocco? — bsmitty08
To answer your first question, it is impossible to know that just right now, obviously. So much of that depends on the targets still left on the board, and you mentioned two of the big ones — running back Will Shipley and offensive lineman Rocco Spindler.
If Notre Dame loses out on either of them, there will be outrage from Irish fans. There has been an incredible amount of hype created surrounding both of their recruitments in the Notre Dame market, and fans crave information on both prospects — understandably so.
But does the success of the class hinge on them? No. I think you can make the argument that current quarterback Tyler Buchner and offensive tackle Blake Fisher — a pair of Irish commits — are more important to the future of Notre Dame football than anyone in the 2021 class.
Don’t get me wrong, adding Shipley and Spindler would give the Irish a nice boost on the field. Shipley is a dynamic all-purpose back, while Spindler is a mauling guard who could do just as well on defense if need be.
The quarterback position is the most important on the field, and Notre Dame has a great one committed in Buchner. And soon as you get the quarterback, then you need someone to keep him upright, and Fisher will help do that.
The Irish have big needs in the secondary — and I would argue that is even more important than adding a second guard to the class.
