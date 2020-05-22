Yes I do buy into it – and it may already be happening.

With the way things are trending in terms of reopenings in college athletics, recruiting visits could start happening again in July or August. The Notre Dame staff has to feel that they could’ve been able to land some of these prospects who have committed elsewhere if June visits were able to happen, and they could try to get those prospects back on campus.

Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic offensive tackle and recent Auburn pledge Caleb Johnson would be a guy I’d keep an eye on. He was very high on Notre Dame, and if he’s open to a visit, then watch out for the Irish.