Mailbag: Does Notre Dame Have A Realistic Shot At Donovan Edwards?
BlueandGold.com insider Mike Singer opens up the mailbag and takes Notre Dame recruiting questions from Fighting Irish fans.
Singer gives his thoughts on decommitments, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards, offensive line recruiting and more.
I've heard a lot of talk about there being a lot of possibility for decommitments this year since there was an unusual recruiting cycle as a result of COVID-19. Do you buy into this, and if so which ND targets that committed elsewhere do you think we might have a chance to flip, and who have we landed that might be vulnerable to being flipped? — IrishNaples
Yes I do buy into it – and it may already be happening.
With the way things are trending in terms of reopenings in college athletics, recruiting visits could start happening again in July or August. The Notre Dame staff has to feel that they could’ve been able to land some of these prospects who have committed elsewhere if June visits were able to happen, and they could try to get those prospects back on campus.
Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic offensive tackle and recent Auburn pledge Caleb Johnson would be a guy I’d keep an eye on. He was very high on Notre Dame, and if he’s open to a visit, then watch out for the Irish.
