The John Mackey Award hasn't snubbed Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer yet this season.

The junior Mayer, who set every career receiving record for the Irish this season, was named Tuesday as one of three finalists for the annual award given to the best tight end in college football.

A year ago, Mayer did not make the finalist cut for the Mackey Award. Then-Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty called the decision "impossible to explain." Mayer's attitude since then was that he would just win it in 2022 instead.

"It's one of my goals," Mayer told Inside ND Sports in July. "I'm not going to be thinking about the entire season, but I'm going to try to win that thing for sure.”

Mayer's case to win the award has plenty of statistics to support it. Through 12 games this season, Mayer led the AP No. 19 Irish (8-4) in receptions (67), receiving yards (809) and receiving touchdowns (9).

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS