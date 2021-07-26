 BlueAndGold - Lucky Charms: What I'm Hearing On Rivals100 WR CJ Williams
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-26 19:14:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: What I'm Hearing On Rivals100 WR CJ Williams

A decision is near for Rivals100 pass catcher CJ Williams. Notre Dame is in his final five.
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei class of 2022 wide receiver CJ Williams will announce his commitment Sunday, August 8 live on CBS Sports HQ. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares the latest.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

----

