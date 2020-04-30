News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-30 19:49:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: What I'm Hearing On RB Will Shipley

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Will Shipley saga is expected to end in the near future, as the Matthews (N.C.) Weddington standout hopes to make his final decision in May. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer provides the latest on what he's hearing regarding the nation's top all-purpose back.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

An update on Rivals100 running back and major Notre Dame target Will Shipley.
An update on Rivals100 running back and major Notre Dame target Will Shipley.

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}