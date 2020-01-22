News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-22 19:15:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Update On Tyler Buchner's Enrollment Plans

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

A quick update on Notre Dame quarterback pledge Tyler Buchner, plus a class of 2022 quarterback who offensive coordinator Tommy Rees inquired about on Wednesday.

Click Here to get latest in tonight's Lucky Charms

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Tyler Buchner committed to Notre Dame last spring.
Tyler Buchner committed to Notre Dame last spring.

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}