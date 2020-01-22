Lucky Charms: Update On Tyler Buchner's Enrollment Plans
A quick update on Notre Dame quarterback pledge Tyler Buchner, plus a class of 2022 quarterback who offensive coordinator Tommy Rees inquired about on Wednesday.
Click Here to get latest in tonight's Lucky Charms
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.