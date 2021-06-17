 BlueAndGold - Lucky Charms: Top 2023 WR Target Schedules Notre Dame Visit
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-17 19:46:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Top 2023 WR Target Schedules Notre Dame Visit

Del Alexander is looking to get a strong start on the 2023 recruiting class.
Del Alexander is looking to get a strong start on the 2023 recruiting class.
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the scoop on a big-time wide receiver prospect visiting Notre Dame next week and other visitor notes in tonight's Lucky Charms.

