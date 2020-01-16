News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-16 18:34:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Tommy Rees' First Recruiting Trip As Notre Dame OC

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on Tommy Rees' road travel, a big visit by head coach Brian Kelly and an update on a four-star wide receiver from California.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Lorenzo Styles committed to the Fighting Irish last fall.
Lorenzo Styles committed to the Fighting Irish last fall.

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}