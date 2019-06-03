News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-03 20:42:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Tidbits On Notre Dame DB Targets

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

D1j2jm7y8gpcqhqmvhzt
Texas defensive back Christian Gonzalez is high on Notre Dame's board. (Rivals.com)

Recruiting insider EJ Holland has the latest buzz on Notre Dame defensive backs targets, including one close to locking in an official visit.

To read the update Click Here.

Uqkyfghejbjp8cvhjeya

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer, @EJHollandBGI and @BGI_DMcKinney

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}