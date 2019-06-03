Lucky Charms: Tidbits On Notre Dame DB Targets
Recruiting insider EJ Holland has the latest buzz on Notre Dame defensive backs targets, including one close to locking in an official visit.
To read the update Click Here.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer, @EJHollandBGI and @BGI_DMcKinney
• Like us on Facebook.