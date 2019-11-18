News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 20:02:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Tidbits On New Notre Dame Offer

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on Notre Dame's newest offer in the 2021 class, plus notes on a Rivals250 defensive end who visited South Bend over the weekend.

Click Here to read.

Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)

California defensive back Dyson McCutcheon added an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday.
California defensive back Dyson McCutcheon added an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday. (adidas)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}