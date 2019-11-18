Lucky Charms: Tidbits On New Notre Dame Offer
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on Notre Dame's newest offer in the 2021 class, plus notes on a Rivals250 defensive end who visited South Bend over the weekend.
Click Here to read.
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.