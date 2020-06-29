 Lucky Charms: Tidbits On 2021 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Targets
Lucky Charms: Tidbits On 2021 Notre Dame Targets

The latest on Notre Dame running back target Logan Diggs and more.
The latest on Notre Dame running back target Logan Diggs and more. (Sam Spiegelman)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on four Notre Dame targets in the 2021 class, including Louisiana playmaker Logan Diggs.

Click Here to read.

{{ article.author_name }}