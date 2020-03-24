News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-24 19:03:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Tidbit On Notre Dame OL Target; Potential 2022 WR Targets

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has a tidbit on a Fighting Irish offensive linemen and a few class of 2022 wide receiver recruits Notre Dame is taking a look at.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Notre Dame recruit Joe Brunner looks on
Notre Dame extended an offer to 6-5, 270-pound offensive lineman Joe Brunner last fall. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}