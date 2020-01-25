Lucky Charms: SEC Schools Trying To Flip Notre Dame Commit
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on a couple of SEC schools continuing to pursue a Notre Dame commit despite a Fighting Irish pledge.
Click Here to read today's edition of Lucky Charms.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.