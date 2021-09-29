Lucky Charms: Scoop on Notre Dame & nation’s No. 1 cornerback

Click here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on Phenix City (Ala.) Glenwood class of 2023 cornerback AJ Harris after seeing him on Wednesday afternoon.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.