 Lucky Charms: Scoop on key Notre Dame Fighting Irish football 2022 recruits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-07 22:08:10 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Scoop on key Notre Dame 2022 recruits

Four-star cornerback Devin Moore
Can the Fighting Irish regain a pledge from four-star cornerback Devin Moore? (Mike Singer)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@MikeTSinger
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

National Signing Day is one week away. The Notre Dame coaching staff is all over the country recruiting. What's the latest on key Fighting Irish recruits? BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest.

Click here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}