Lucky Charms: Recruits To Visit ND Next Week; Coaches On The Road Notes
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest nuggets on Notre Dame's coaches on the road, the staff hosting some prospects next week and an update on a big 2021 target.
Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.