Lucky Charms: Potentially Massive Group Of Visitors Next Week
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on a possible huge group of visitors for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish next week, which would include five-star defensive end Korey Foreman, who Rivals ranks as the No. 1 recruit in the country.
Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.
