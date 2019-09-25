News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-25 20:37:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Nuggets On Notre Dame 2021 Targets; Visitor Notes

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer has the latest on a pair of big time 2021 targets in the Southeast and nuggets on upcoming visitors for the Fighting Irish.

Click Here to read.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Where does Notre Dame stand with 2021 DE Cade Denhoff?
Where does Notre Dame stand with 2021 DE Cade Denhoff?

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}