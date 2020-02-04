Lucky Charms: Nuggets On Big Notre Dame OL Target Landon Tengwall
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Landon Tengwall, who will be visiting Notre Dame this spring, in tonight's Lucky Charms.
Click Here to read.
SPECIAL OFFERS: Buy one month, get two free OR receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.