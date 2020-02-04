News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-04 18:12:42 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Nuggets On Big Notre Dame OL Target Landon Tengwall

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Landon Tengwall, who will be visiting Notre Dame this spring, in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

SPECIAL OFFERS: Buy one month, get two free OR receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Landon Tengwall has an official visit date locked in with Notre Dame.
Landon Tengwall has an official visit date locked in with Notre Dame. (Rivals.com)
Offer valid only until Thursday night, February 6, 2020
Offer valid only until Thursday night, February 6, 2020

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}