Lucky Charms: Notre Dame To Make Big Recruiting Stops In Ohio, Texas
Lucky Charms is a nightly Blue & Gold Illustrated segment with juicy Notre Dame recruiting nuggets gathered throughout the day.
Tonight's Charms have details on the Notre Dame staff and where two assistants plan to be this week.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer, @EJHollandBGI and @BGI_DMcKinney
• Like us on Facebook.