 Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Running Back Recruiting Tidbits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-02 17:46:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Running Back Recruiting Tidbits

Donovan Edwards is being pursued hard by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Donovan Edwards is being pursued hard by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares what he's hearing on Notre Dame football running back recruiting in the 2021 class.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}