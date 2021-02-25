 Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Quarterback Recruiting Update
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-25 19:20:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Quarterback Recruiting Update

The Fighting Irish offered its fourth quarterback in the 2022 class on Thursday afternoon.
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has an update on Notre Dame quarterback recruiting in the 2022 class and more notable nuggets in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

----

