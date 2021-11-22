 Lucky Charms: Notre Dame football offers USC quarterback commit Devin Brown
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-22 21:26:06 -0600') }}

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame offers USC quarterback commit Devin Brown

Four-star quarterback Devin Brown
Four-star quarterback Devin Brown is on Notre Dame's recruiting board for 2022.
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@MikeTSinger
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the details on Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon and USC pledge Devin Brown, the No. 48 player and No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the 2022 class, and more in tonight's Lucky Charms.

