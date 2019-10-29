News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-29 19:05:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Interested In 2022 QBs; More VT-ND Visitors

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

There are a pair of big time quarterbacks in the 2022 class who the Irish have a lot of interest in, and one of them will be visiting South Bend this weekend. Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest.

Click Here to read.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame is evaluating quarterbacks in the 2022 class.
Notre Dame is evaluating quarterbacks in the 2022 class. (Rivals.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}