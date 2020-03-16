News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-16 19:49:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Eyeing Four-Star Cornerback

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has a nugget on a four-star cornerback who Notre Dame may offer in the near future, a Rivals100 tight end who wants to see Notre Dame and information on a new FutureCast pick for elite running back Will Shipley.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Notre Dame is looking at a four-star cornerback from the Midwest
Notre Dame is looking at a four-star cornerback from the Midwest (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}