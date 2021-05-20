Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Defensive Line Recruiting Nuggets

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has an update on Notre Dame's defensive line recruiting in the 2022 class ahead of June official visit season.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.