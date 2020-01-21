News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-21 18:11:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Coaches Hitting The Recruiting Trail Hard

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

The Notre Dame coaching staff was all over the country on Tuesday and will see more prospects on Wednesday. Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame will be in to see Cane Berrong on Wednesday.
Notre Dame will be in to see Cane Berrong on Wednesday. (Rivals.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}