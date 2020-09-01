Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Today was the first day in which college coaches are allowed to initiate contact with class of 2022 recruits, and the Irish staff was busy. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has several notes from Tuesday.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.