{{ timeAgo('2019-08-27 19:25:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Note On 2020 DB; How ND 2021 Targets Performed

Notre Dame WR target Mario Williams was dynamic to start the 2019 season
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer has an update on a 2020 defensive back target for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and notes on how a few Notre Dame 2021 targets opened their junior seasons.

