News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-13 21:01:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: New FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

SPECIAL FATHER'S DAY PROMOTION - Get FREE access to Blue & Gold Illustrated until Fall Camp by signing up today.

Eqcczio1d4rbtfkabrxs
Mississippi cornerback Caleb Offord will officially visit Notre Dame this month. (Rivals.com)

Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland gives the latest intel on his new FutureCast pick for Notre Dame.

Click Here to read the update.

A9cyvaojielpi2vdeov9

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}