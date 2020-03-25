News More News
Lucky Charms: New DB Offers Fired Up About ND; Final Prediction On Tengwall

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the inside scoop on Notre Dame's four new defensive back offers dished out on Wednesday, plus his final prediction on the landing spot for elite offensive lineman Landon Tengwall, who is down to Notre Dame and Penn State.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Notre Dame joined the race for four-star Florida athlete Terrion Arnold.
