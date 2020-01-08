News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 19:06:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: New 2021 Offers Out; Miss. WR Could Be Next

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has notes on a couple new offers sent out by Notre Dame, plus nuggets on a Mississippi receiver who could be next.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Isaiah Brevard is receiving plenty of interest from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Isaiah Brevard is receiving plenty of interest from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (Rivals.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}