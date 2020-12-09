 Lucky Charms: LSU Tigers Offer Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football RB Commit Logan Diggs
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-09 19:02:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: LSU Offers Notre Dame RB Commit Logan Diggs

Metairie (La.) Rummel running back and Notre Dame commit Landon Diggs
The Tigers are trying to poach the Fighting Irish's prized running back pledge. (Sam Spiegelman)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares notes and thoughts on LSU offering Notre Dame running back commitment Logan Diggs on Wednesday night, just one week from National Signing Day.

Click here to read.

