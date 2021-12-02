Lucky Charms: Latest from a busy day in Notre Dame recruiting

Click here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

With news that Marcus Freeman will be Notre Dame's next head coach, the Fighting Irish staff hit the road with confidence on Thursday. BlueandGold.com 's Mike Singer shares what he's hearing following a busy day in Fighting Irish recruiting.

----

